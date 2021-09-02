Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

