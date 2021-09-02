Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Sells $882,390.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insulet stock opened at $299.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.77. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

