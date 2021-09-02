Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,095. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRMD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.