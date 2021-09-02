Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells $89,692.95 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00.

JAMF stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

