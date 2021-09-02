Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

NASDAQ KE opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $599.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

