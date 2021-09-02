Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells 121,396 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

