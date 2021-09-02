Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells 58,357 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 574,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

