Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 7,093 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $240,736.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

