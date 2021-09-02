Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells $41,137.11 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $41,137.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,904,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,715.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

