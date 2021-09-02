Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells 207,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25.

Shares of PG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.95. 5,194,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 835,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,970,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

