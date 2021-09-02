Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

