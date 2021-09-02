Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.