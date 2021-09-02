Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

