Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.56 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

