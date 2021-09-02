Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 994 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

