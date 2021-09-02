Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard Sells 24,800 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $3,973,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Goddard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

