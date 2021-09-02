Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger Purchases 3,800 Shares

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor stock opened at C$26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

