Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

