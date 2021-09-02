International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

