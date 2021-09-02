Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $973.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,071.53. The stock had a trading volume of 403,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $985.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $1,077.08.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
