Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

