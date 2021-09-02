Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

