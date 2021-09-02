Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 211,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,731. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

