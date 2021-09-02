Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.