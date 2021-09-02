Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $10,446,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,063. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

