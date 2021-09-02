Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AudioEye (AEYE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE):

8/16/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/12/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – AudioEye had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AudioEye had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/2/2021 – AudioEye was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – AudioEye was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/16/2021 – AudioEye was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of AEYE opened at $12.59 on Thursday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $142.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

