Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dell Technologies (DELL)

8/31/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

8/3/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,126. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

