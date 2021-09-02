Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Matterport (MTTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

