Investors Purchase High Volume of ProQR Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,219. The company has a market capitalization of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.