IOST (IOST) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $721.59 million and $107.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00227918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00845146 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

