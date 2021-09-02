Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 669 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,238% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 43,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,162. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.