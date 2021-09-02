Iridium (IRD) Market Capitalization Tops $263,797.94

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $263,797.94 and $1,228.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iridium has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.50 or 0.07675103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.87 or 0.99831767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00800315 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,405,827 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.