Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,275. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $786.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,357 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.