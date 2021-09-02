Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

