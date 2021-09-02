Irving F. Lyons III Sells 8,250 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $868.84 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $869.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

