iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ISTB)

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.