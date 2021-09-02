iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

