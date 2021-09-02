iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

