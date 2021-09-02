iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 280,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,558 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

