iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,115,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.28. 1,860,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

