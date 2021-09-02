iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553,890 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Gold Trust worth $71,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

