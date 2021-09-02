iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 465,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

