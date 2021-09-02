iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

