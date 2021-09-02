iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IBTJ opened at $25.58 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.