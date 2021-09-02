iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

IBTK opened at $23.81 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

