iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.348 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

