iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MBS ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $600,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

