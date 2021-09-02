iShares MBS ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.