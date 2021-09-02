iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Position Increased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter.

JKL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 10,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

