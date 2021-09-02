iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 77.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

